Indian cinema boasts a rich history of crafting captivating treasure hunt films that seamlessly blend mystery, adventure, and often a touch of historical intrigue. These movies offer an exhilarating cinematic escape, ensuring to enchant, entertain, and awaken the inner explorer in every viewer. This curated selection of top-rated Indian treasure hunt movies on OTT offers diverse experiences that will keep you perched on the edge of your seat, eagerly anticipating the next clue and anxiously awaiting the grand revelation, whether it’s mythical treasures or contemporary heists.

Here are six Indian treasure hunt movies on OTT you must watch.

Tumbbad

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring Sohum Shah, Harsh K, Jyoti Malshe, Dhundiraj Prabhakar, and Rudra Soni, “Tumbbad” explores the tale of Vinayak Rao, a man consumed by avarice for gold. The film delves into the mythology of the god Hastar, cursed for betraying his mother and other deities for material wealth. Intrigued by this legend, Vinayak embarks on a quest to unearth a hidden cave rumoured to house invaluable gold coins. What unfolds within the cave’s depths? To unveil the mystery, one must watch this enthralling film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sahasam

Security guard Gautham embarks on a treasure hunt after stumbling upon his grandfather’s diaries. The terrorist Sultan holds a Pakistani archaeologist captive in a bid to recover a hidden treasure. Directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the movie stars starring Gopichand, Taapsee Pannu, Shakti Kapoor, Paru Gambhir, and Ali.

OTT platforms: Aha, Disney Plus Hotstar

Dhamaal

Four lazy friends, Roy, Manav, Aditya, and Boman, embark on a mission to discover a concealed treasure in Goa. However, Inspector Kabir quickly catches wind of their scheme and begins investigating them. Indra Kumar directs this film, featuring Ritesh Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chander Pahar

Chander Pahar chronicles the adventures of a young Bengali man in Africa between 1909 and 1910. Twenty-year-old Shankar Ray Choudhuri, having completed his first art degree, is set to start a career in a jute mill, a prospect he detests. He yearns for wildlife, forests, untamed places, and adventure. The film was directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee and stars Dev, Gérard Rudolf, and Martin Cito Otto.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Karthikeya 2

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is a Telugu mythological fantasy drama starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The movie charts the adventures of Dr Karthikeya on a quest to uncover a mythical relic that connects to Lord Krishna. How will this relic help in saving the world from impending dangers? Anupam Kher, Tulasi, and Srinivasa Reddy play roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Takkari Donga

A daring outlaw demands the blueprint to a hidden diamond mine in exchange for protecting his accomplice’s daughter. However, a robber discovers the hidden map, jeopardizing his mission. Directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, this movie stars Mahesh Babu, Lisa Ray, and Bipasha Basu.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

