KTR shuts a Twitter user from “Pakistan” for disrespecting Sushma Swaraj

The untimely demise of BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj has left the nation shattered. The former External Affairs Minister, who was known for her dynamic leadership, breathed her last on Tuesday night after suffering a massive heart attack. Numerous politicians and celebrities have been mourning the loss and paying tributes to the departed. Telangana leader KTR too took to Twitter to share his association with Sushma Swaraj as he wished for her soul to rest in peace.

The TRS working president wrote, “Every time I met her, came out with more admiration for the warmth she exuded & grace of her reception. A true leader, who gave the confidence to Indians in distress anywhere in the world that help was just one tweet away.”

Every time I met her, came out with more admiration for the warmth she exuded & grace of her reception. A true leader, who gave the confidence to Indians in distress anywhere in the world that help was just one tweet away 🙏 You’ll be missed by all Madam. RIP #SushmaSwaraj Ji pic.twitter.com/Xe4sJVxPMq — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 7, 2019

However, things turned ugly when a Twitter user, who claims to be from Pakistan, disrespected Sushma Swaraj after her demise. Replying to the tweet posted by KTR, the user wrote, “Kashmir ki bad dua lagi hai, Hell is waiting,” (You have caught the curse of Kashmir, hell is waiting). The remarks did not go down well with many users, who lashed out at the discourteous behaviour.

Kashmir ki bad dua lagi hai..

Hell is waiting — Shoaib Ansari PTI 🇵🇰 (@MaiPakistanHoon) August 7, 2019

Taking note of the insensitive tweet, a furious KTR shut the Twitter user with a strong reply. “Absolutely ridiculous & shows your hollow mindset to comment on a leader after her untimely death Shoaib, Even if you’re from Pakistan as your profile says, I hope you can gather some courage & decency to respect someone like Sushma Swaraj Ji who served the public all her life,” the Telangana leader wrote in response to the tweet by Shoiab Ansari PTI.