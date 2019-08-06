In what comes as a heartbreak to Indian political fraternity, senior BJP leader and ex-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. It was earlier reported that Swaraj was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where she breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was aged 67.

Sushma Swaraj was a prominent face in Indian politics and was popular for her approach towards handling issues of international substance. The BJP stalwart had served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous regime of the NDA and fetched accolades for her decisive leadership. Perhaps the most prominent woman face in the BJP, Sushma Swaraj had announced in November 2018 that she wouldn’t contest the General Elections in 2019.

In her last Twitter post, just a few hours before she passed away, Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370. She further added that she was waiting to see this day in her lifetime.

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Her untimely demise has left the nation in shock. Several politicians have been taking to Twitter to pay their tributes to the departed soul.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague Smt. Sushma Swaraj. She was a seasoned Parliamentarian and widely respected cutting across the party lines. Her demise is a monumental loss for us. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her.Sending my prayers to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BeYy6S9TmN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2019