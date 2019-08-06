Senior BJP leader and ex-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

sushma swaraj passed away

In what comes as a heartbreak to Indian political fraternity, senior BJP leader and ex-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. It was earlier reported that Swaraj was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where she breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was aged 67.

Sushma Swaraj was a prominent face in Indian politics and was popular for her approach towards handling issues of international substance. The BJP stalwart had served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous regime of the NDA and fetched accolades for her decisive leadership. Perhaps the most prominent woman face in the BJP, Sushma Swaraj had announced in November 2018 that she wouldn’t contest the General Elections in 2019.

In her last Twitter post, just a few hours before she passed away, Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370. She further added that she was waiting to see this day in her lifetime.

Her untimely demise has left the nation in shock. Several politicians have been taking to Twitter to pay their tributes to the departed soul.

