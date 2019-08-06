Visakhapatnam Collector calls for plantation of over one crore saplings

Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand has called for a massive plantation drive in the district. Speaking at the meeting with district officials on Monday, Mr. Chand urged to plant saplings in order to boost the green cover in Visakhapatnam and instructed the officials to take measures to plant 1.69 crore saplings by the end of the year. On the occasion, the Collector also released a book by Social forestry division.

Further, he discussed the arrangements for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city. In this regard, the Collector ordered the officials to take the necessary step in ensuring hassle-free celebration on the I-Day.

The Collector also ordered the medical staff to distribute deworming tablets in all pre-schools, schools, and anganwadis across the district to mark the National Deworming Day on 8 August.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

National Deworming Day is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare intended to reduce the rate of parasitic worm infection, which affects over 241 million children in India every year. With an aim to deworm all the children from 1 to 19 year of age, the campaign was launched in February 2015 as a part of National Health Mission.