Kia Motors invites YS Jagan to launch its made-in-India car, Kia Seltos

Kia Motors has invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the launch of their first Made-in-India car, Kia Seltos, on 8 August.

The Managing Director of Kia Motors, Kook Hyun Shim, and the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, Thomas Kim, along with their representatives, visited YS Jagan at his residence on Monday and invited him to grace the launching ceremony of Kia Seltos. The event will take place at Kia motors factory located at Penukonda in Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, Mr. Reddy has accepted the invitation and will be attending the event on Wednesday.

Additionally, after the launch event, a grand investors conference will be held on 9 August 2019 in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, which will include the participation of spokespersons of 40 nations and ambassadors.

Kia Motors had built its first plant on 536-acre site in Penukonda in Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh. The Korean automobile giant had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Andhra Pradesh government in April 2017. The understanding was reached with an aim to set up a car manufacturing plant, producing 3 lakh cars per year with an investment of $1.1 billion. Kia Motors stated that with an added capacity, they would be able to produce 7 lakh cars in the future.