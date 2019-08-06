Mahila Mitra to come to the aid of women in Visakhapatnam

Mahila Mitra, a specially designed programme by the Andhra Pradesh police, is all set to be launched in Visakhapatnam by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on 8 August (Thursday). Mahila Mitra is a unique initiative to ensure women’s safety and aid those who are hesitant to approach the police for help.

Initially introduced by the city police of Vijayawada, Mahila Mitra is intended to identify and address the wide range of issues faced by women including eve-teasing, molestation, bigamy, adultery, and enticement of married women, girl/child abuse, dowry death, and workplace harassment.

Under the programme, a team of at least 10 volunteers will be assigned to every police station. Also, two women constables will co-ordinate between the police officials and the Mahila Mitra teams of their respective stations. Reportedly, the Visakhapatnam City Police will train the volunteers to make them aware of the women protection laws. Having successfully trained the Mahila Mitra volunteers in Vijayawada, the Vasavya Mahila Mandali has been entrusted with the job of training the volunteers in Visakhapatnam.

According to the reports, the volunteers will conduct interactive sessions at educational institutions, gated communities, and colony welfare organizations and form women teams to help the distressed in every nook and corner of the city. Furthermore, regular workshops will be conducted by the police department to raise awareness amongst the officials and work towards building a women-friendly environment in the stations.