Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 saw journalist Jaffar get eliminated from the house at the end of the second week. As the show entered its third week on Monday (5 August), the 14 contestants were asked to nominate two persons each for elimination this week. At the end of the nomination process, five contestants stood at the risk of being evicted from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu next. Tamanna Simhadri, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Vithika Sheru have been nominated for elimination from the house at the end of the third week.

The voting lines for the contestants were opened on Monday night. The viewers can vote for different contestants and the one to garner the least number of votes will vid adieu to Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this weekend.

How to vote for your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

Voting via Phone Call

The viewers can give up to 10 missed calls to the contestants they would like to save from this week’s eviction. The contestants, who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu in the third week, have been allotted special phone numbers for the same. The phone numbers of the contestants, who stand at risk after the nomination process in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, are as follows:

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu missed call numbers to vote:

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466996706

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Vithika Sheru: 8466996715

Tammana Simhadri: 8466 996 716

Voting via Hotstar

Apart from voting for their favourite contestants through a missed call, the viewers can also use the Hotstar app to do the same. Here’s how you can vote for your preferred celebrity in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu on Hotstar