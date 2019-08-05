Bigg Boss Telugu season 3: Here’s who got eliminated in the second week

The second week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 has come to an end. The episode aired on Sunday (4 August) saw the host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, light up the show with a fun-filled interaction with the contestants. The 15 housemates engaged in interesting conversations with the superstar before things turned nervy. As the eviction process drew to an end, it was journalist Jaffar who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu in the latest round of elimination.

While Himaja, Rahul Spiligunj, Mahesh Vitta, and Sreemukhi were the contestants to sail to safe waters on Saturday, Sunday saw Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi Bhupalam, and Jaffar be among the race to survive the elimination of the second week. The drama boiled down to Jaffar and Vitihika Sheru as Punarnavi Bhupalam and Varun Sandesh too joined the list of safe contestants.

Breaking the ice, Nagarjuna revealed Jaffar as the eliminated contestant after losing votes to Vithika Sheru. The eviction apparently didn’t go down well with a few housemates who developed a close bond with the journalist. Jaffar marked the second elimination of the show after actress Hema proved to be the one who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu in the first week.

Jaffar is a TV journalist and is known for his show Mukha Mukhi. The Vizag-based journo gained popularity for his controversial interviews. However, in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, he gained a reputation of being a soft-spoken and non-controversial contestant.

How to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu on Hotstar