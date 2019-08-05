Fury of the river: Godavari floods hit 280 villages in Andhra Pradesh

The Godavari floods Andhra Pradesh: Owing to the heavy rains that have been lashing Andhra Pradesh over the past few days, a surge in river Godavari has battered around 280 villages in the East and West Godavari districts of the state. The authorities at Dowleswaram barrage in Rajamahendravaram issued second-warning alert on Sunday when the flood water marked 14.20 feet with a discharge of 13.58 lakh cusecs per hour into the delta canals and the rest into the Bay of Bengal.

The fiercely flowing river has reportedly cut off several island villages from the mainland. The state has set up boats to ferry people at Ganti Pedapudi mandal, where four villages have reportedly been disconnected after a temporary bridge got washed away. In East Godavari, the National Highway 30 and National Highway 226 witnessed water flooding over the road. Godavari water has also entered the Gandi Posamma temple in Gonduru village, following which, the temple authorities have asked the devotees not to visit the temple until the water recedes.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have teamed up to deploy the rescue operations in the flood-hit villages of Deipatanam, Yoyyeru, Agraharam, Dandangi and A Veeravaram mandals in the Konaseema region. As many as 17,632 people were rescued to safety from the affected areas and were moved to the relief camps and medical camps.

While the state government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the distribution of 25 kg of rice and other essential commodities to the flood victims, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported that 35,264 food packets have been distributed in East Godavari, while 36.004 MT of rice were distributed in West Godavari. Other commodities such as kerosene, dal, palm oil, onions, and potatoes were also distributed in West Godavari.

According to the preliminary damage report released by APSDMA on the Godavari floods, the cost of total damages has been estimated at Rs 64,58,378. Reportedly, no casualties have been recorded, and the maximum damage was reported to have occurred to roads and buildings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday in several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. As officials expect the flood level to rise further in the region, a toll-free number 1800-233-1077 has been arranged for redressing the plight of the flood victims.