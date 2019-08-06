Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The YSRCP Chief, who will be leaving for the national capital on Tuesday for a two-day visit, is scheduled to meet Amit Shah at 2:30 pm and PM Narendra Modi at 5 pm. The AP CM is then likely to meet President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, before leaving New Delhi.

Mr. Reddy is expected to discuss the issues mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. Apart from urging the Prime Minister to fulfill the bifurcation promises, the Chief Minister is also likely to seek the Centre’s help in the completion of the Polavaram project.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Mr. Shah and PM Modi a day after the YSRCP extended complete support to the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370. The party’s Rajya Sabha leader, V Vijay Sai Reddy, while speaking in the Upper House on Monday, said, “Hats off to the Home Minister and the Prime Minister for their vision. This will completely solve the problem of Kashmir. The courageous and bold step of the Home Minister will be remembered in the Indian Parliamentary history forever. Our party, President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wholeheartedly support this move.”

It may be noted that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met the Prime Minister a couple of times after taking charge as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister two months ago. While the first official meeting was held in New Delhi after Mr. Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony, the two met again when Mr. Modi recently visited the holy shrine in Tirupati.