YSRCP, TDP and Janasena support Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370

History was scripted on Monday when the Rajya Sabha adopted the bill to scrap Article 370 and Article 35(A), undoing the “special status” of Jammu and Kashmir. While the bill is set to be passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, citizens and several political experts, across the country, have heaped praise on the Union Government for their game-changing move. On the momentous occasion, the political parties of Andhra Pradesh too appreciated the Centre and extended their support to the revoking of Article 370.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy lauded Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for their decision to revoke Article 370. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Hats off to the Home Minister and the Prime Minister for their vision. This will completely solve the problem of Kashmir. The courageous and bold step of the Home Minister will be remembered in the Indian Parliamentary history forever. Our party and its President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wholeheartedly support this move.”

TDP Chief and the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to extend his support to the historic call. “Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K,” the former Chief Minister of AP wrote.

Janasena Party Founder and President, Pawan Kalyan too stood in favour of the BJP-led Government for revoking Article 370. “As an Indian, I wholeheartedly appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to find a permanent solution for the Kashmir issue,” Pawan Kalyan said.