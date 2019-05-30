Narendra Modi wishes YS Jagan, assures ‘full cooperation’ to Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, has sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK Chief MK Stalin were among the dignitaries who marked their presence at the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada. The event, which took place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal witnessed thousands of party members and supporters cheer their favourite leader as he took the oath. On this occasion, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sent their greetings to the YSR Congress Party’s Chief.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated YS Jagan and assured cooperation from the centre. “Congratulations to @ysjagan on taking oath as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. I assure full cooperation from the Centre. We will work together to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights,” Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday after Mr. Reddy took oath as AP’s new CM.

Earlier, YS Jagan flew to Delhi and met Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence. The duo is expected to work together, especially after Telugu Desam Party’s recent spat with NDA.

Among other leaders who sent their wishes, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too, congratulated the state’s new Chief Minister. “Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “Congratulations to YS Jagan for swearing in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I hope that the state will progress on a developmental path under your leadership. I assure of complete cooperation from my side for the development of Telugu people.”