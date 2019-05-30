YS Jagan signs the first file as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP Chief took his oath, while being administered by Governor ESL Narasimhan, as numerous supporters and several political figures constituted the massive gathering at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. After swearing-in, YS Jagan addressed the spectators, shared his agenda for the state and even made his first signature in the process.

Thanking the voters for electing him, Mr. Reddy signed the YSR Pension Scheme as his first GO. “I take this opportunity to seek the blessings of the elderly, who trusted me. As per the promises made during my electoral campaign, I will be increasing the pension amount to Rs 3000 under my rule,” he said. As informed by him, the pension will be hiked to Rs 2250 from June this year. It will be further increased to Rs 2500 the next year, and then to Rs 2750 subsequently, before being raised to Rs 3000.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan also reiterated that emphasis will be laid on the implementation of his 9 key electoral promises, popularly known as ‘Navarathnalu‘. “I assure to implement the promises made in the manifesto and provide corruption-free governance to the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan said. The YSRCP supremo further added that his government would probe into the projects that were sanctioned over the past few years to ensure transparency.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, DMK Chief MK Stalin, and family members of YS Jagan were among those who marked their presence at the event.