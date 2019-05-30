YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set to swear in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to swear-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at 12:23 PM on Thursday. Set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to witness about 30,000 spectators including several prominent authorities and political figures.

Several YSRCP members and party supporters have already flocked Vijayawada to see their favourite leader take oath as the new leader of the state.

While Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the swearing-in ceremony, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, DMK President MK Stalin are among the dignitaries who will be gracing the event on Thursday.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also invited TDP Chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Congress leaders N. Raghuveera Reddy and Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, Left Party leader Sitaram Yechuri and actor K Chiranjeevi for the swearing-in ceremony.

However, it was earlier reported that Naidu had decided not to attend the function. Instead, the TDP will send its MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Payyavula Keshav, K Achannaidu Jagan’s residence to congratulate the Chief Minister-designate before the ceremony.

Rains and winds fail to deter the spirit

The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony took a hit as heavy rains lashed Vijayawada city on Wednesday night. The rains and strong winds dampened the ground with puddles and threw the leader’s cutouts into total disarray, threatening to play a spoilsport for the much-anticipated event.

However, with the concerned officials being on a war footing, the arrangements have been restored and the stadium has been brought back to normalcy ahead of the event on Thursday afternoon.