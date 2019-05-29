Sea Harrier Museum to soon adorn the Beach Road in Vizag

Adding to the prized possessions of Kursura Submarine and TU-142 Aircraft Museum at the Beach Road, the authorities will soon set up a Sea Harrier Museum along the seashore in Vizag. Decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2016, the fighter jet was brought from Goa to the city by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials on Tuesday in this regard.

The authorities plan to develop the Sea Harrier into a tourist attraction by converting it into a museum. Likely to be suspended from the ceiling in the Rajiv Smruhti Bhavan, adjacent to the TU-142 Aircraft Museum at the Beach Road in Vizag, the museum is expected to be made a part of the proposed integrated museum and tourist complex in Vizag.

The proposed integrated museum, along with the underground parking project, which will be undertaken by the VMRDA and the AP Tourism, is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Earlier, the state government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of the Sea Harrier Museum.

“Sea Harrier will be an added attraction to the coastline in Vizag. Efforts are being made to complete the project within six months. If things go as per the plan, we might even be able to complete it well before time,” VMRDA Commissioner Basant Kumar was quoted as saying by Eenadu.