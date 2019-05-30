Poor barricading of underground cable works gets contractors fined in Vizag

The ongoing underground electric cable works in the city have become a common sight across many areas of Vizag. The familiar yellow barricades are implemented to ensure safe barricading of the dug up areas. This is done to ensure that the traffic goers, and pedestrians, are not harmed in any manner. As well as to protect the work getting done.

In this context, two contractors have been found not barricading of their work area properly. This has cost them a fine of Rs.50,000/- each. This was in the Krishna Nagar and Maharanipeta areas, under the Ward 20 limits of GVMC. Mr. Hari Narayanan, the Municipal Commissioner, found these errors while on his routine morning visit and ensured such corrective measures were taken.

Additionally, a fine of Rs.5,000/- was levied on a person for dumping garbage in an open land near Krishna Hospital. Mr. Hari Narayanan expressed displeasure over the absence of garbage bins, in many apartments in the area. He also further ordered that if residents failed to segregate wet, and dry waste, their water, and underground drainage lines, would be disconnected stressing on the point that no lapses shall be spared. Further on, the Sanitary Inspector of Ward 20 was suspended in this context.

Reportedly, the Commissioner ordered an inquiry into the disposal of Biowaste by the hospitals in the area, emphasising on the improvement of the road from Zilla Parishad to the Collector’s Office.

Following the widespread destruction caused by the Cyclone Hudhud in 2014, former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the project of laying underground electricity cables. This underground cable works project in Vizag, running a total distance of 675 kms, is costing the Government coffers Rs. 720 crores. The funding for the project has been supported by the World Bank.