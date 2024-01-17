Konatala Ramakrishna, a strong leader in North Andhra, has announced that will join the Jana Sena Party this month. Ramakrishna, who had served as a minister during the Congress tenure, met JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Wednesday and expressed his willingness to join the party.

Ramakrishna, who joined the Congress in 1980, hit the headlines when he won the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat by a margin of just nine votes in the 1989 elections defeating his nearest rival P. Appalanarasimham. Later, he unsuccessfully contested the Anakapalle Assembly constituency in 1999. However, he won the seat in the elections held in 2004 and joined the YSR cabinet as the Minister for Commercial Taxes. Known to be very close to the YSR family, Ramakrishna sailed with Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy when the latter floated the YSRCP. However, differences cropped up between the two over time forcing the former MP to resign from the party. The leader has not been active in politics for the past some time. It seems he has decided to join the JSP with an eye on the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, former Minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyannapathrudu is pulling all the strings to get the party ticket for his son to contest from the same constituency.

Another former Minister from Anakapalle, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao joined the TDP after quitting the YSRCP. With all these developments, politics in Anakapalle turn interesting with more focus on the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu