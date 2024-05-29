The Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) recently contributed an eight-seater battery-operated transport car to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. The primary goal of this donation is to facilitate the movement of elderly patients and others within the hospital campus. The eco-friendly vehicle comes complete with a full-time driver, ensuring seamless transportation for those in need.

Additionally, the MGCHRI extended its support to the Government ENT Hospital by donating two endoscopes. These advanced medical devices will enhance the diagnostic process and aid in teaching postgraduates. The investment for these contributions amounted to Rs 10 lakh.

During the handover ceremony of the battery-operated car, the Superintendent of KGH, P Ashok Kumar, and Head of Government ENT Hospital, Harikrishna, expressed their gratitude. Dr Murali Krishna Voonna, Managing Director of MGCHRI and Chief Surgical Oncologist, emphasized the institution’s unwavering commitment to serving the community.

The gesture underscores the MGCHRI’s dedication to improving healthcare facilities and promoting well-being in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, KGH also received five battery-operated cars from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. These vehicles, valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh, were officially inaugurated by District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, and VSP Director (Projects), A K Bagchi on the hospital premises last Thursday. As part of its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CEP) initiative, RINL aimed to enhance patient services at KGH.

The battery-operated cars will operate 24/7, facilitating the transportation of patients—especially pregnant and lactating women, children, and the elderly—to various wards within the hospital.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.