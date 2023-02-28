If you are in the mood for something flavourful and mouth-watering, but keeping a calorie count, we have got you covered. It can get really frustrating to look for healthy food options, as there are not many eateries that offer something healthy and delicious. However, it will not be a hassle anymore, as we have curated a list of eateries in Vizag that have a plethora of options for healthy food options. Head out to these places and binge on appetizing food, guilt-free!

Here is a list of eateries in Vizag that offer healthy food with the most delicious flavours.

Protein Inn

If you are looking for protein-rich food in Vizag, then Protein Inn is the way to go! They have a wide range of healthy choices on their menu. However, the best part would be that they also provide all the necessary nutrient information for the items on their menu. Chicken Sandwich, Paneer Sweet Corn Sandwich, and Italian Burger are among their must-haves. For a minty refreshment try out their Mojito Mint.

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout

Swap

Swap is renowned to be one of the best places to have a healthy meal in Vizag. Their high quality and quantity of food have been winning over the hearts of Vizagites. They also mention the nutrient values of their food items on every package. It is recommended to try out their Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Protein Salad, Oat Meal and Kiwi Smoothie for healthy refreshment.

Location: Ninithaas Highs, Pedda Waltair Main Road

Plenty Kitchen Of Destiny

To get your hands on some flavourful as well as, healthy meals try out Plenty. They specialise in continental cuisine, healthy foods, and fast foods. Indulge in their meals and have the healthiest dining experience. Do not miss out on their Mushroom Soup, Chicken Burrito Wrap, Vegan Meal Box, Quinoa Salad, and Veg Bell Pepper Hive.

Location: 1st floor, HB Colony Rd, opposite BSNL tower, MMTC Colony, Seethammadhara

Subway

One of the world’s biggest food chains, Subway, is also the favourite of Vizag. They specialise in sandwiches, wraps, salads and drinks. Providing healthy, flavourful, convenient, and customisable meals are among the main reasons they are loved by the city folk. It is recommended to try out their Tandoori Chicken Tikka Sandwich, Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich, Tuna Sandwich, and Veggie Delite Sandwich. For a scrumptious dessert have their Double Dark Chunk Chocolate Cookies.

Locations: Dutt Island, Siripuram. MVP Double Road. Yendada

Kaloreez

With a plethora of healthy meal options, Kaloreez has emerged to be a one of the best places for healthy food in Vizag. They specialize in North Indian, Chinese, South Indian, and Healthy Foods also. Lemon Coriander Soup, Assorted Sprouts Salad, Chicken Sandwich, and Apple Cinnamon And Almond Smoothie are among their must-have delicacies.

Location: Sea Rock Building, Oota Gadda Road, near Daspalla Hills

