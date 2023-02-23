As this year’s summer is all set to commence in Vizag, refreshing ourselves is of utmost importance to beat the heat. So what better way to hydrate ourselves than with fresh fruit juices this summertime? Vizag has an array of eateries that specialise in serving some of the best fruit juices. We have curated a list of some such eateries in Vizag that serve the best fruit juices. Indulge yourself in these fruit juices this summer and feel rejuvinated.

Here is a list of eateries in Vizag that serve the best fruit juices.

#1 Fruit Age

This eatery is renowned for using the freshest ingredients for its juices. They have a range of options to pick from and they also offer sugar-free options. Banana Juice, Grape Juice, Muskmelon Juice, Pomegranate Juice, Orange Juice, and Watermelon Juice from their menu are a must-try. Apart from fresh fruit juices, they also serve snacks, dry fruits, pickles, and more.

Location: Main Road, Nehru Nagar, Ram Nagar

#2 Drnk Lab

This eatery is the best-loved in Vizag for amazing sandwiches and refreshing drinks, with a ton of options to pick from on their menu. Their Fresh Lime Juice cannot be missed. For a savoury snack try out their best-selling Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tikka Pizza, and Chicken Maggie. Drnk Lab also has gluten-free options available.

Location: P & T Colony, Seethammadara

#3 Just Not Shakes

Specialising in beverages, desserts, and shakes, this eatery also serves one of the best fruit juices in Vizag. It is recommended to try out their Seasonal Juice and Watermelon Juice. For a more filling beverage, pick a milkshake from their broad menu.

Location: Dr NTR Beach Road, beside Aqua Sports Complex, Pandurangapuram

#4 Coconut Juice Factory

Coconut Water is one of nature’s finest beverages. This eatery serves a plethora of beverages mixed with coconut water. The refreshing combos of fruits and coconut juice like Coco Pineapple and Coco Banana, are a must try. It is also recommended to check out their Coconut Dry Fruit Delight, Coconut Juice Bottle, and The Original.

Location: Sea Park food court, RK Beach Road, HPCL Colony, Siripuram

#5 Lassi Shop

This popular franchise has been winning the hearts of Vizagites, since its opening with its diverse menu. They have multiple outlets around the city and specialise in beverages and fast food. Pineapple Juice, Orage Juice, Pomegranate Juice, and Fresh Lime Juice from their menu are must-haves.

Location: MVP Double Road / Asilmetta / Rama Talkies Road

#6 Pure O Natural

This store is well known for serving fresh beverages, apart from selling fresh fruits and vegetables. Their fresh Avacado Juice is a perfect beverage to beat the Vizag heat. With various healthy shopping and snacking options available, this place is the one destination for all your nutritional needs.

Location: Waltair Main Road, Near Laxmi Ganapathi Temple, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair

