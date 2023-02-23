We’re nearing another weekend yet again and Vizag has quite the entertainment packed for its people. We all deserve a break at the end of a week. It can either be by chilling at home and catching up with your favourite show or going out with friends. For those who want to step out, these happening events in Vizag, taking place this weekend might interest you. Entertain yourselves with DJ nights happening across the city and a stand-up comedy show by Vizag Comedians, who will surely knock you out with their humorous jokes.

Here is a list of happening events in Vizag this weekend to look forward to.

#1 Tribe Fridaze, The Park

DJ nights sound like a great way to kickstart this weekend. Tribe Fridaze is back again to get people on the dance floor, with electrifying beats featuring DJ Vishnu Milanno. The party will start at 8 PM, at The Park, on 24 February 2023.

#2 Tania Fischer and DJ Phani, Moon

Moon Bar and Kitchen is hosting a DJ night featuring Tania Fisher and DJ Phani. This resto-bar is known for its in-house cocktails made out of fresh fruit and exclusive dishes curated by master chef Srinath Sambal. The event is scheduled to take place on 25 February 2023, at Moon Bar and Kitchen, from 8 PM onwards.

#3 Cosmic Saturday, Cosmic House

If you’re looking forward to having a fun-filled Saturday, then head to Cosmic House to catch DJ Wish Milanno. From Afro House to Leftfield Techno, this DJ night will surely keep you hyped on the dance floor. The show will take place on 25 February 2023, at Cosmic House, from 8 PM onwards.

#4 Limitless Saturday’s, Novotel

Limitless Saturday’s at Novotel is ready to set the dance floor on fire with Zoya and DJ Viral this weekend. The event is scheduled to take place on 25 February 2023, from 7:30 PM onwards.

#5 Vizag Komedians, Wabi Sabi Art Cafe

The Vizag Komedians are back with an interesting stand-up comedy show to entertain Vizagites this weekend. The show named, Dalai Lama Rocks, has a lineup featuring Rafiq, Leni, and Sai S. The trio will bring new jokes that are different from their previous standups. This show has limited seating with the purpose of keeping it as intimate as possible, so book your tickets ASAP! Enjoy the show alongside amazing food and beverages at Wabi Sabi Art Cafe, on 26 February 2023, from 7 PM onwards.

