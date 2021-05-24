Not more than a week ago did Kala a 2021 Malayalam language film stream on Amazon Prime Video. And now this action thriller is all set for an OTT release in Telugu. While the teaser and the trailer of Kala are yet to be released, the OTT release date of the movie and the platform it’s going to stream have been announced.

Tamil and Malayalam films getting dubbed into Telugu have become a fad. While the month of May has had a shower of OTTs, these dubbed films have always been on the lookout. With Kala following the suit for a dubbed release in Telugu, Aha, an exclusive Telugu OTT platform announced that Kala will be streaming on its OTT platform on 4 June.

The Malayalam movie Kala had its world premier on 25 March 2021 and stars Tovino Thomas and Sumesh Moor in the lead. The plot tells the story of an undereducated – jenmi attitude person. With the headstrong attitude of placing himself over the others, the lead actor is depicted as putting himself in soup over and over again in the film. No doubt Shaji (Tovino Thomas) is portrayed as an aspirational character wanting to start his own business, but all fail to owe to the attitude he carries along.

Kala doesn’t keep the story centred around the headstrong character, and also presents a psychological thriller that revolves around the death of an adorable dog. With the death of the dog, two individuals turn the film into a violent conflict on a sprawling estate.

As per what the Malayalam viewers have to say after watching the film, Kala is a visual treat for action lovers. Reviewers also picked an insight and a lesson on a sacrifice from the film. The film dwells into considering that selfishness is not living on your terms but expecting others to live on your terms.

With a moral to take back home and a taste of the plot from the sister states, the Malayalam movie, Kala is bound to meet all its expectations on its OTT release date, 4 June on Aha.

Watch the Malayalam trailer here: