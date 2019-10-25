Kaithi Twitter Review: Audience heaps praise on this action thriller starring Karthi

kaithi twitter review

Much-awaited Tamil flick Kaithi, starring Karthi, has hit the theatres worldwide on Friday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller has locked horns with actor Vijay’s Bigil to test its luck at the box office this Diwali. And if the review on Twitter is anything to go by, Kaithi seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. Here’s how the cine-goers reacted to the Karthi starrer on Twitter.

Kaithi Twitter Review:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

entertainmentfilm newskarthikollywoodmovie reviewsmoviestamil movies