Much-awaited Tamil flick Kaithi, starring Karthi, has hit the theatres worldwide on Friday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller has locked horns with actor Vijay’s Bigil to test its luck at the box office this Diwali. And if the review on Twitter is anything to go by, Kaithi seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. Here’s how the cine-goers reacted to the Karthi starrer on Twitter.

Kaithi Twitter Review:

#Kaithi [4/5] : A solid action thriller.. A movie that stays true to its genre from start to end.. @Karthi_Offl has rocked it.. Both action and emotional scenes.. @itsNarain is good.. Great ensemble cast and acting.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 25, 2019

#Kaithi – 4/5. A big hero film without songs and romance – that itself is a huge welcome factor🙏 @Karthi_Offl @Dir_Lokesh @DreamWarriorpic 👌👏The film pays its little tribute to Kuruthipunal too, along with Virumaandi Technically FAB, action packed, thrills aplenty & emotional — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 25, 2019

The way they have executed the stunt sequences and the way they have given attention to even the tiny details – Really respect the team for respecting the audience !! #Kaithi — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 25, 2019

#Kaithi 5 stars. Picking pieces of jaw from the floor. A relentless action film set in a world where Virumaandi meets Die Hard meets Assault on Precinct 13. Absolutely brilliant. Still can’t believe how @Dir_Lokesh pulled it off. A new benchmark has been set for action films — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 25, 2019

#Kaithi – Karthi has given an extra ordinary perf. Dheena scores. Film has lot of action gud sequences. No songs/ heroine. Technically its brilliant with Superb BGM, screenplay, Camera & editing. Intense 1st half. Decent 2nd hlf – most scenes give a repeatative feel. Gud Watch! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 25, 2019

#KaithiReview is absolutely gripping and adrenaline pumping. Lokesh Take a bow 👏. — Walter White (@brba_4ever) October 25, 2019