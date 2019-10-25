Bigil review tweets: Here’s what Twitter thinks of the Vijay starrer

The eagerly awaited Tamil film, Bigil, has hit the screens on Friday. Directed by Atlee and starring Vijay in the lead, the film comes as a Diwali treat to the actor’s fans. Featuring Vijay in dual-role, Bigil is an action-entertainer and is expected to score high on emotional quotient. The film has been dubbed into Telugu as ‘Whistle’, garnering interest in the Telugu states as well. With the first few screenings done and dusted, the cinemagoers have been taking to Twitter to share their review of Bigil. Here are the review tweets of Bigil.

Bigil review tweets:

#Bigil – 3.25/5. A universally pleasing 2nd half, unanimously connecting women’s sentiment and emotions, extremely likable #Rayappan character, the trademark #ThalapathyVijay ‘mass’ magic & engaging women’s football episodes make this a 6-60 winner.@Atlee_dir @Ags_production 👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 25, 2019

#Bigil – Second half and it’s emotions – Game saver and changer. Respect to @actorvijay and @Atlee_dir for taking women empowerment to the masses, for conveying it in a language that everyone will understand !! You should b really proud to produce this movie @archanakalpathi ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 25, 2019

#Bigil 1st Half : Marana Mass.. #Thalapathy @actorvijay Verithanam.. Intro, songs and action sequences execution will exceed fans expectations.. @arrahman BGM Theri.. This is the best 1st half in any @Atlee_dir movie.. Bigil Class.. Rayappan and Michael Mass.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 25, 2019

Thalapathy Vijay & Atlee delivered another BLOCKBUSTER Film. #Whistle started with Superb openings across the Telugu states and all set to rule the boxoffice for this Deepavali. #WhistleDeepavali #Bigil #BigilTelugu pic.twitter.com/OnhZBJStNJ — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 25, 2019

#BIGIL is an entertaining watch❤️ Got some flaws, still it’s worth watching for the charming vijay, moments around #Raayappan, Action scenes & Amazing visuals for the songs. ‘Sure Shot’, WINNER !! — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) October 25, 2019

#Bigil has got STYLE CLASS & EMOTION to run along with it@actorvijay is the LIFELINE of the film with a TERRIFIC performance

WHISTLE moments GUARANTEED@Atlee_dir knows wt his fans likes#Nayanthara is good while the supporting cast of women team shows MIGHT

3.75/5 #BigilReview — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) October 24, 2019