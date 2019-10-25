Tamil film Asuran, starring Dhanush in the lead, has emerged as an unequivocal hit. Based on the novel ‘Vekkai’, by Sahitya Akademi winner Poomani and directed by National Award holder Vetrimaaran, the film is being raved by audience and critics alike. Taking the box-office by storm, the revenge drama even entered the 100-crore club fortifying its place as one of the biggest hits of Dhanush. With its fame transcending boundaries, Asuran is likely to be soon remade in Telugu with senior actor Daggubati Venkatesh playing the lead role.

As per a tweet by Entertainment Tracker Kaushik LM, the Telugu remake of Asuran will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu.

Surprise Surprise : #VictoryVenkatesh to play the lead in the Telugu remake of #Dhanush‘s recent raw, rustic, much acclaimed BB #Asuran The movie will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu..#VenkateshDaggubati74 👍👌 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 24, 2019

Asuran charts the story of a Dalit man avenging the death of his family members, who turn victims of caste-based violence in a village.

Venkatesh, who’ll soon be donning the character in the Telugu version of Asuran, had earlier featured in several remakes of Tamil films including Irudhi Sutturu, Kaakha Kaakha, Gemini and Suryavamsam among others. The actor is currently filming for his ‘Venky Mama’ which is slated to hit the theatres soon. Directed by KS Ravindra, the family entertainer also stars Naga Chaitanya and is among the much-awaited Telugu releases. Venkatesh will also be working with director Tharun Bhascker of ‘Pelli Choopulu’ fame for what is touted to be an action-comedy film.