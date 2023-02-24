Justice S Abdul Nazeer took oath as the third governor of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh (AP) at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, earlier today. The former Supreme Court judge succeeded Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to the new governor, Abdul Nazeer, who was appointed by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on 12 February 2023. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, opposition leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, and top officials of the state government attended the swearing-in ceremony and congratulated the new governor. The ceremony was followed by a Hi-Tea for a greet and meet.

The governor, who reached Vijayawada on 23 February, was received at the airport by the chief minister and other top officials of the state. Justice S Abdul Nazeer hails from Karnataka and served as the Supreme Court Judge from 2017 to 2023. He was previously appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003 and later established as a permanent judge of the same High Court, where he served till 2017.

The new governor has been a part of some of the most controversial cases in India, such as the Triple Talaq controversy and the Ayodhya case.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more news updates.