Aiming at the creation of 20 lakh jobs, the Andhra Pradesh State government has constituted a sub-committee with IT and HRD Minister N Lokesh as its chairman. Announcing it at a media conference held after the State Cabinet meeting in Amaravati on 16 October, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the government was committed to fulfilling the promise made during the election campaign on job generation.

Stating that the government unveiled six policies simultaneously to steer the State on the path of progress, Chandrababu Naidu said the six policies would change the face of the State.

The six policies announced by the Chief Minister were the AP Industrial Development Policy, AP MSME & Entrepreneurship Development Policy, AP Food Processing Policy, AP Electronic Policy, AP Industrial Park Policy, and AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy. These policies are aimed to create 20 lakh jobs in Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming five years.

On the capital of the state, Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that Amaravati was the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh. While Visakhapatnam would be made the financial capital, a High Court bench would be set up in Rayalaseema. “We will develop all the regions in the State equally,” said the Chief Minister.

An industrial park would be developed at Bhavanapadu in 10 acres and a road would be laid from Visakhapatnam to Bhavanapadu, said the Chief Minister. He also announced that the Ratan Tata innovation hub would come up in Amaravati and five innovation hubs would be set at the regional level at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada or Guntur, Anantapur and Rajamahendravaram.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu