Junior NTR and Ram Charan have shared the best actor honour of the 68th Filmfare Awards South (Telugu) for the year 2023. The two actors won the award for their performance in RRR, a blockbuster movie directed by Rajamouli. The big-ticket film, which grossed over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, bagged several awards in different categories.

While the flick was adjudged the best film, its director Rajamouli won the best director award. The other awards the film bagged include: best music album, M M Keeravani, Best Playback Singer (male), Kala Bhairava, Best Choreography, Prem Rakshit for Naatu Naatu song, Best Production Design, Sabu Cyril.

In the best film (critics) category, Sita Ramam won the award and its hero Dulquer Salmaan was chosen for the best actor (critics) award.

Mrunal Thakur won the Best Actress award for her performance in Sita Ramam, while the Best Actress (critics) award went to Sai Pallavi (Virata Parvam).

In the category of the best actor in a supporting role (male), Daggubati Rana bagged the award for his performance in Bheemla Naik, while Nandita Das was selected for the best actress in a supporting role (female).

Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry was chosen for the best lyrics award for his song Kaanunna Kalyanam in Sita Ramam. Chinmayi Sripada won the Best Playback Singer (female) award at the South Filmfare Awards 2023.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

