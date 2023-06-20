This week of June, a long list of web series will be releasing on various OTT platforms, adding more reasons to be excited about. From animated series to superhero thrillers and crime dramas, these web series are definitely here to win your hearts. Get ready for a binge and repay your subscriptions if you haven’t because you would not want to miss these.

Here is the list of 7 web series releasing this week of June to watch on OTT.

Class of ’09

Starring Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, and others, Class of ’09 is an upcoming suspense thriller series created by Tom Rob Smith. Set in three time periods (2009, 2023/2025, and 2034), this web series tracks a group of FBI recruits as they navigate the evolving U.S. criminal justice system, heavily influenced by the emergence of artificial intelligence.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 21 June 2023

Secret Invasion

Starring Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders in plot-defining roles, Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marev series. The plot follows how Nick Fury, with aid from his allies, attempts to sabotage an evil Skrull invasion.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 21 June 2023

Skull Island

A group of adventurers get stranded on an island as a result of their ship’s wreck. After noticing the strange sights on the island, they realise that it is home to the titan ape, Kong. How they escape its wrath forms the crux of Skull Island. This animated adventure drama was written by Brian Duffield.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 June 2023

Glamorous

Marco Mejia, a youthful individual who identifies as gender non-conforming and queer, finds his stagnant life transformed when he secures a position in the renowned cosmetics empire of Madolyn Addison, an iconic figure in the makeup industry. Glamorous is a comedy-drama starring Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, and Graham Parkhurst in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 June 2023

Sleeping Dog

Starring Steffen Mennkes, Sandra Bertalanffy, Egzone Fetahaj, and others, Sleeping Dogs is a crime mystery directed by Stephan Lacant and Francis Meletzky. The plot follows an ex-detective living on the streets, who pumps back into action when a death raises question about a supposed murder.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 June 2023

Kerala Crime Files

Starring Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead roles, Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam web series directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Ashiq Aimar. Sub-Inspector Manoj holds on to the one piece of hope he has to catch hold of criminals in a murder case. How he traces them with the help of a fake address forms the crux of this series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 June 2023

Black Clover S4

Written by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover is a Japanese fantasy manga series. The plot follows two orphans, Yuno and Asta, whose ultimate aim in life is to become the Wizard King, the second-most powerful person in the Clover kingdom. Their adventures, battles, and journey form the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 June 2023

Which one of these web series releasing this week of June are you excited to watch?