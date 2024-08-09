Bringing cheer to the fans of Junior NTR, the much-awaited venture from the combination of Prashant Neel and the ‘Young Tiger’ was launched amid much fanfare at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on 9 August, 2024. The release date of the film NTR31 has also been announced, it is said to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.

Expectations are high on the film NTR 31 as its director Prashant Neel has been riding high on the back-to-back hits of KGF and Salaar.

According to Neel, the story of the new project is something different and it’s an emotional drama unlike his earlier movies. Though not officially announced, according to social media buzz, the makers have zeroed in on the title ‘Dragon’.

It is also learnt that Neel, on the lines of KGF and Salaar, is planning to make release NTR31 in two parts.

Mythri Movie Makers, which has delivered hits like Srimanthudu, Janata Garage, Rangasthalam, and Pushpa – The Rise, is making the big-ticket cinema.

Meanwhile, the ‘chuttamalle’ song teaser from Junior NTR-starrer ‘Devara’, which was released a couple of days ago, goes viral on social media drawing likes from millions. The romantic song in which Junior NTR shared screen space with sizzling Janhvi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi) delights the cine buffs, fans of Junior NTR in particular.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to hit screens next month. Moreover, with the release date of NTR31 being announced, for the fans of Junior NTR, it’s a twin treat!

