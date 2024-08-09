In a joint raid conducted by the personnel of the City Task Force and Drug Control Administration on 8 August evening, a person was taken into custody on the charge of selling narcotic drugs and sleeping pills without any licence in Visakhapatnam.

According to drug inspector M. Srinivasa Rao, the raid was conducted following a tip-off that one Harikrishna, who has been running a cloth store at Baji junction in Visakhapatnam, was selling sleeping pills and abortion kits secretly.

Tablets Alprazolam and abortion kits worth Rs. 4,000 were seized from him and a case was registered against Harikrishna under the Drug Control Act for his alleged clandestine operation. The inspector said the drugs like these should be sold on prescription only and used on the advice of a doctor.

“We will take up further investigation and also take action against those behind the unauthorised sale of intoxicated drugs,” he said and advised the people to buy drugs at medical shops only after showing the prescription.

The department keeps an eye on the illegal sale of prohibited and intoxicated drugs as a part of the 100-day action plan to curb drug trafficking in Visakhapatnam, said Srinivasa Rao.

Serious action would be initiated against those who indulge in the illegal sale of drugs, the drug inspector warned. Task Force SI Radhakrishna and others took part in the raid.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu