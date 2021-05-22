Super Machi, starring Kalyaan Dhev and Rachita Ram, has completed its post-production and is all set to release soon. While the current ongoing pandemic situation doesn’t suggest a theatrical release pragmatically, Super Machi, from the Konidela family, looks all set to release directly on OTT.

Super Machi is a Telugu Romantic drama that was the first to resume shooting post the 2020 lockdown relaxations. Like the filmmakers, the loyal Konidela family fans have also been looking out for this film since its announcement in 2018. The lead actor Kalyaan Dhev’s 2018 debut film Vijetha didn’t do so well, and Super Machi’s announcement had promised the viewers a makeover.

While the film holds many reasons to wonder when and how the film will be released, a recent announcement from the filmmakers revealed that the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video will be streaming Super Machi. With the post-theatrical OTT release rights also being bought by Amazon Prime Video, it only reassures the claim that Super Machi will probably have a direct OTT release.

The film Super Machi will cast Kalyaan Dhev and Rachitha Ram in the lead, and Rajendra Prasad in a supporting role. Another popular Telugu actor who is known for his comedy flair, Posani Krishna Murali will also be a part of the film.

As of Saturday, the film has released two lyrical songs. The first song being Chusane Chusane, and the second Meenamma. Both have garnered a lot of views and have been trending on YouTube.

Why is Super Machi the talk of the town?

A controversially cornered film, earlier in the year, in a conversation with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev, it was revealed that the film initially didn’t cast Rachitha Ram in the lead, and had Rhea Chakraborty instead. Due to various reasons, the said actress didn’t want to work with Super Machi’s director Puli Vasu and walked away after a scheduled shoot and the release of a first look poster.