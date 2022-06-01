Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Araku and Tirupati. These two packages will include rail cum road travel. The Visakhapatnam-Araku tour package will be available throughout the week while the Tirupati package is available once a week. Here are the details of the tourist packages announced by IRCTC.

Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam rail cum road package (1D)

The one-day Visakhapatnam to Araku tour package will include a visit to Araku Valley, Ananthagiri coffee plantations, Galikoda View Point, and Borra Caves. In the Araku Valley, tourists will be taken to the tribal museum, tea plantations, and a Dhimsa dance performance by the Araku locals. The tourists will reach Araku on a train from Visakhapatnam. For local sightseeing in Araku, non-AC transport will be provided. The package includes breakfast, lunch (vegetarian), tea, and entry fees to Borra Caves.

Cost per head

Economy Class (EC): Rs 3,060 for adult, Rs 2,670 for child

Sleeper Class (SL): Rs 2,385 for adult, Rs 2,015 for child

Second Sleeper (2S): Rs 2,185 for adult, Rs 1,815 for child

Weekend Trip to Tirumala Darshan (3N/4D)

The tour package from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati includes a visit to Kanipakkam, Sripuram, Venkateswara Swamy Darshan, Srikalahasti, and Tiruchanur. AC accommodation and transportation will be provided throughout the tour along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A special entry darshan will be provided at Tirumala and the package also includes darshan tickets at Kanipakkam and Tiruchanur. Additionally, a tour guide will be available throughout the tour. The tour will begin every Friday.

Cost per hear

Single occupancy: Rs 17,860 (3rd AC train), Rs 15,765 (Sleeper Class train)

Double occupancy: Rs 11,720 (3rd AC train), Rs 9,625 (Sleeper Class train)

Triple occupancy: Rs 10,495 (3rd AC train), Rs 9,400 (Sleeper Class train)

For more information regarding the tour packages to Araku and Tirupati from Visakhapatnam, contact Chandan Kumar at +91 8287932318 or 0891-2500695.