The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the “Magical Assam & Meghalaya with Brahmaputra River Cruise (SCBA43)” air tour package from Visakhapatnam. The tour is scheduled to take place from 26 April to 1 May 2022 (5N/6D). The package includes economy class flight tickets in Indigo Airlines. to and fro. Accommodation will be provided at 3-star hotels, with breakfast and dinner, and AC transportation will be provided for sightseeing. The fare includes all parking and toll charges. IRCTC will also arrange a tour manager to look after the tourists.

Destinations covered

Tourists will reach Guwahati from Visakhapatnam on a flight and visit the Kamakhaya Temple and Balaji Temple there. From there on, AC transportation will be provided for other destinations. The visit to Cherrapunjee will include sightseeing of Mohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and Elephanta Falls. Next, the tourists will be taken to the Living Root Bridge and Dawai Lake in Mawlynnong. Don Bosco Museum and Umium Lake will be included in the visit to Shimla. The major highlight of the tour will be the River Cruise on the Brahmaputra with dinner. Finally, the tourists will reach Visakhapatnam from Guwahati on a flight.

Package cost per head

Single occupancy- Rs. 46.450

Double occupancy- Rs. 33,715.

Triple occupancy- Rs. 32,315.

For children below 2 years- Rs 2,000.

For children between the age of 2-5- Rs 11,112.

For bookings

Visit the IRCTC office at Gate Number 1, Main Entrance, Visakhapatnam Railway Station. For any queries regarding the Assam and Meghalaya tour package from Visakhapatnam, contact Chandan Kumar: +91 8287932318.

Visit www.irctc.co.in for more info.