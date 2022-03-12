As the Government of India announced the resumption of International travel from 27 March 2022, Scoot is set to operate five times a week between Visakhapatnam and Singapore, thus increasing its frequency of flights between the two countries.

The Government of India had suspended commercial international passenger flights due to the rising COVID-19 cases back in 2020. With the cases gradually decreasing the Government has announced to restart international flights from the end of March. The subsidiary of Singapore International Airlines, Scoot has announced that with effect from 27 March 2022, they will be operating on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday every week. The resumption of international flights was also approved by The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as the spread of the COVID-19 virus has drastically reduced in the country.

As a part of the Air Bubble Agreement drafted by India in December 2021, with an aim to restart commercial passenger services, after 2 years of the pandemic, Scoot was operating thrice a week. The restrictions have now been lifted, and Scoot has increased its frequency of flights from Visakhapatnam to Singapore to five times a week.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director, K. Srinivas Rao says that they expect to resume former international flights to Malaysia and Dubai other countries as soon as the restrictions have been lifted. Other International flights from Visakhapatnam are also set to resume gradually.