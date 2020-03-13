IPL 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has postponed the upcoming IPL 2020 as a precautionary measure amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The league, which was originally scheduled to begin on 29 March this year, has now been officially suspended till 15 April.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

As per a press statement, Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI, said that IPL 2020 has been postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. “The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” he said.

“The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” Mr. Shah further added.

The move comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus as a pandemic. Recently, India even banned visas till April 15, making it difficult for overseas players to take part in IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, given the rampant spread of coronavirus, the authorities have decided that the final two matches of the ongoing ODI series between India and South Africa will be played behind closed doors. The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand, which was flagged off on Friday, is also being played to empty stands.

The deadly coronavirus has reportedly infected over 130,000 people and claimed close to 5000 lives around the world.