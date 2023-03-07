Women-centric web series of late have been quite popular among audiences. These series explore the myriad of societal issues women face in their day-to-day life. In recent times, Indian web series have started to shed light on the struggles and concerns that women prominently face in the country. Apart from that, some of these roles feature strong women in action and others that inspire us. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, here is a compilation of some of the best female-centric Indian web series on OTT worth watching.

Here are the 6 best female-centric Indian web series on OTT that portray women in strong roles.

Delhi Crime

Based on real and fictional events, the crime series follows the police as they investigate high-profile cases in Delhi. The first season focuses on the Nirbhaya case and the second is based on the criminal group, Chaddi Baniyan. Created by Richie Mehta, the Hindi series stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bombay Begums

Five ambitious women across different generations, wrestle with desire, ethics, and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai. The Hindi drama stars Akanksha Saini, Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, and others in prominent roles. Alankrita Shrivastava created the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mai

A grieving mother discovers the criminals, responsible for her daughter’s death. She switches from being meek to ruthless, in order to get answers. Created by Atul Mongia, the Hindi crime series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, and Wamiqa Gabbi in titular roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aarya

The series follows Aarya Sareen, a naive wife and loving mother, who is unaware of her husband’s illegal business. After his mysterious death, she joins his mafia gang and does everything in her power to avenge her husband’s death and protect her children. Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar and more star in the Hindi crime thriller series. Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi created the series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Human

The show explores the underbelly of a society, that uses humans for drug testing, and the world of medical scams. The Hindi thriller series stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles. Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh directed the series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hush Hush

A group of four friends find themselves in a new dark world, after a dangerous encounter, at a party. They are exposed to dark lies and secrets. Tanuja Chandra created the Hindi drama series featuring Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.