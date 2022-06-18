On Friday, 17 June 2022, Infosys Global Infrastructure Head N Prasad Mishra, Regional Head Amol Kulkarni, and other officials discussed their plans for Vizag with AP IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath. Earlier this week, it was made official that the tech giant will be opening up its office in the port city. Infosys will provide 3,000 opportunities through its Vizag chapter and the location to set up the office has also been finalized, stated the officials during their meeting with the minister.

Welcoming the representatives of Infosys, the minister informed that the AP Government will extend its support and provide the required resources. He also expressed that this will aid in developing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state alongside boosting the IT sector. Further, he added that the city has an apt ecosystem for an IT hub and that the government is ready to provide resources to companies willing to open shop in Vizag.

The upcoming greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, the six-lane highway project, and other tourism development opportunities were also discussed during the meeting. Minister Amarnath pointed out that over 25% of IT techies settled in the US were from the North Andhra region, which speaks volumes about their abilities.

