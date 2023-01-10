OTT platforms already have us keeping up with new series and movies at the commencement of the year. They always have something to entertain us with, giving us several reasons to renew our subscriptions every month. The movies and web series releasing in January on Zee5 range from comedy to political drama films to treat yourself a little relaxing time over the weekend.

Here are 7 movies and web series releasing in January on Zee5.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne

Jaggi and his friends are ambitious about becoming the richest men in the world, and they come up with an absurd yet brilliant plan. They put behind their many start-up ideas and decide to adopt a father in order to attain the insurance benefits. The Punjabi comedy film is directed by Amarjit Singh Sharon and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sohail Ahmed and Sargun Mehta in prominent roles. The film was added to the platform on 5 January 2023.

Uunchai

Uunchai is a Hindi adventure film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Three friends – Amit, Om and Javed trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their friend Bhupen’s last wish, and it turns out to be an emotional and spiritual journey for the trio. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film was digitally released on 6 January 2023.

Head Bush

The Kanada political drama film Head Bush is based on the autobiography of Bangalore’s former underworld don, Agni Sridhar and is directed by Shoonya. The ensemble cast of actors includes Dhanajaya, Payal Rajput, Sruthi Hariharan and Raghu Mukherjee. The film is set to release digitally on 13 January 2023.

Thattassery Koottam

The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Thattassery Koottam is all set to stream on 13 January 2023. The film tells the story of Sanju, who comes from a goldsmith family, and the series of unfortunate events that follow after he falls in love with Athira. The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Siddique and others. It is directed by Anoop Padmanaban

Chhatriwali

Sanya Dhingra is an unemployed chemistry genius who uses her knowledge to educate the youth on the importance of sex education. The film aims to address the seriousness of safe sex and the use of contraceptives. Chhatriwali stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas and is directed by Tejas Deoskar. The film is set to premiere on 20 January 2023.

Shikarpur

Starring Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Ganguly, Sandipta Sen and others, Shikarpur is a Bengali crime thriller series directed by Nirjhar Mitra. Keshto is an aspiring detective who sets out to solve murders taking place in the hill town of Shikarpur. The series premiered on 6 January 2023 and consists of 9 episodes.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke takes on the life of IPS Officer, Kavya Iyer who is also a single mother. Her bravery and limits are tested as she leads an investigation on an ISIS bomb attack case. The Hindi crime thriller stars Regina Cassandra, Chandan Roy and Barun Sobti. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the original series is set to premiere on 26 January 2023.

