With a slight chill still lingering in the air, January is about to come to an end. The month has been full of releases that have kept us all entertained, but wanting more. There were several series that kept viewers busy binging. This probably means that some might be at the end of their favourite series and looking for what to watch next. Luckily for us, OTT platforms know that we tend to run out of things to watch. There are still many exciting web series releasing in the final week of January on OTT.

Here is a list of exciting web series releasing this week of January on OTT.

Accused

This crime series is a compilation of stories about different people, who have been accused of committing various crimes. At the same time, this series looks into various social issues that are pertinent today. Race, class, gender, identity, mental health, and the right to choose are issues woven into the episodes. The cast includes Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, and Jill Hennessey among others. The series is directed by David Blair and Richard Laxton.

OTT platform: Sony Liv

Release Date: 23 January 2023

Ayali

The plot of this series revolves around Tamil Selvi, who struggles with her dream of becoming a doctor. She lives in an oppressive village called Veerappappai, where she has to fight against a 500-year-old custom that prohibits women from getting educated. Ayali stars Abhinayashree, Anmol, and Singampuli and is directed by Muthu Kumar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 26 January 2023

Jaanbaaz HIndustan Ke

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is a Hindi action thriller series that was inspired by true events. The story revolves around an IPS officer who is a single mother. follow along as the series develops with her being tasked to lead an investigation of a bomb attack case. This web series’ cast includes Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht, and others. This series is directed by Srijit Mukherji.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 26 January 2023

Lockwood & Co.

One of the most exciting web series releasing this week on OTT, Lockwood and co is about three teens in London skilled in fighting ghosts, who band together for a paranormal investigation agency. Follow along as they attempt to uncover a diabolical conspiracy. The series stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati. Lockwood & Co. was directed by Joe Cornish.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 January 2023

Dear Ishq

This romantic drama series is a portrayal of contrasts. The plot revolves around a best-selling author and an editor in a publishing house who unwittingly fall in love with each other. The author is the complete opposite of the ideal, romanticized characters he writes about in his novels. The editor and he share very little in common as well. Dear Ishq stars Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani. the series is directed by Atif Khan.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 26 January 2023

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

This animated fantasy web series is about a teenage boy in New York. He has special tracking abilities that help him source and sell hard-to-find mystical items to sorcerers. This also means that he sometimes gets into trouble in his line of work. Daniel Spellbound features the voices of Alex Barima, Deven Mack, and Chantel Riley, and is directed by Trevor Dean-Freeman and Matt Fernandes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 January 2023

