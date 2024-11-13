Alfredo Pasta, with its creamy texture, is a comforting dish for many. If something soft, smooth, and velvety with melted parmesan and butter is what you are craving, then this dish will not disappoint you. On that note, here are a few places in Visakhapatnam that serve scrumptious Alfredo Pasta!

1. Upland Bistro

If you want to fall in love with pasta, then try Upland Bistro’s Alfredo Pasta. Tossed in creamy buttery partigiano sauce, it is one of the top-rated pastas in Visakhapatnam, according to Swiggy.

Price: Rs 388/-

Place: Siripuram

2. Flying Spaghetti Monster

Famous for its Chocolate Bomb, one of the most frequented restaurants for White Sauce Pasta is Flying Spaghetti Monster, aka, FSM, in Visakhapatnam. Their Alfredo Pasta, with butter, parmesan cheese, and garlic, is one of Vizagites’ favourite comfort foods!

Price: Rs 380/-

Place: Waltair Uplands

3. Gluttons Garage

With its cosy ambience and unique fusion foods, Gluttons Garage offers delicious creamy pastas. The best part is that you can customize your Alfredo pasta with either penne or spaghetti and top it off with mushrooms, cheese, shrimp, chicken or paneer.

Price: Rs 370/-

Place: Beach Road

4. Fresh Choice Patisserie

If you love vegetarian pasta, then Fresh Choice Patisserie is the place for you! Their Alfredo Veg Pasta, made with freshly cut vegetables, will fill up your tummy and soothe your soul.

Price: Rs 396/-

Place: Siripuram

5. Brew n Bistro

Brew n Bistro’s delicious Alfredo Pasta is filled with the goodness of veggies. Cooked with broccoli, baby corn, carrot, bell peppers and served with garlic bread, it is a must-have pasta in Visakhapatnam.

Price: Rs 299/-

Place: Lawsons Bay Colony

To all the Pasta lovers out there, Visakhapatnam has plenty of places to satisfy your creamy Alfredo Pasta cravings. So, next time you’re in the mood for this comfort food, head over to one of these cosy cafes and dive into a delicious plate of Alfredo Pasta!

