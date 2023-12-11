In order to clear extra rush, the Indian Railways decided to run Rangapara- Secunderabad and Puri- Ahmedabad One way special trains.

RANGAPARA – SECUNDERABAD (02605) Special – The train No. 02605 Rangapara North- Secunderabad One Way Special express train will leave Rangapara North on Sunday at 18.00hrs on 17.12.2023 which will reach Visakhapatnam next day at 02.00hrs and depart at 02.20hrs which will reach Secunderabad on Tuesday at 16.30hrs.

Stoppages: This special train will have stoppages at Udalguri, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda between the Rangapara North and Secunderabad stations.

PURI- AHMEDABAD (08419) Special – The train No. 08419 Puri- Ahmedabad One Way Special express train will leave Puri on Monday 11.12.2023 at 09.50hrs which will reach Visakhapatnam at 17.15hrs and depart at 17.35hrs which will reach Ahmedabad on Wednesday at 01.30hrs.

Stoppages: This special train will have the stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chhatrapur, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Ramgundam, Manchereal, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chadrapur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkhapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Dondaicha, Nadurbar, Surat between Puri- Ahmedabad.

The Indian Railways department urges the public to make use of these special trains.

