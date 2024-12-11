Visakhapatnam is set to host an important event for the Indian Navy on December 18, as INS Nirdeshak will be commissioned and dedicated to the nation on the date at the Naval Dockyard. Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, will preside over the commissioning ceremony.

The event, organized under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, will see the presence of senior naval officers and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), the ship’s manufacturer.

Built by GRSE in Kolkata, INS Nirdeshak exemplifies India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. 80% of the ship’s components have been sourced indigenously.

The 110-meter-long vessel, weighing approximately 3,800 tons, is powered by dual diesel engines and equipped with advanced hydrographic and oceanographic survey tools. Part of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, INS Nirdeshak is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid navigation, and support diverse maritime operations.

The ship is a modern-day successor to the erstwhile INS Nirdeshak, which served the Indian Navy for 32 years until its decommissioning in 2014.

The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy a year ago in December 2023. It is the second of four such vessels being constructed by GRSE. It will now join its earlier counterpart, INS Sandhayak, in keeping the naval forces updated with the latest survey data.

With an impressive endurance of over 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, the vessel is expected to play a crucial role in supporting India’s maritime capabilities. The vessel can carry a helicopter, participate in low-intensity combat, and function as a hospital ship.

It will contribute to mapping national waters and enhancing India’s strategic influence in the Indian Ocean Region through foreign cooperation surveys. The commissioning of INS Nirdeshak in Visakhapatnam reinforces the Indian Navy’s commitment to Aatmanirbharta.

