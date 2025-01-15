Fifteen Indian Navy riders have set off on an ambitious 13-day, 1,600 km motorcycle rally, connecting Visakhapatnam and Ayodhya. The event, titled Dare Square, was flagged off on Monday, January 13, from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam.

The rally will make its way to INS Chilka in Odisha, a key maritime defence establishment, before culminating at the Dogra Regiment in Ayodhya on January 26, coinciding with the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The initiative aims to foster a deeper bond between the Armed Forces and local communities while inspiring young Indians to consider a career in the Navy.

Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff at ENC of Indian Navy, emphasized that the rally from Visakhapatnam to Ayodhya is more than just a ride; it is a mission to ignite patriotism and encourage the nation’s youth to serve. He highlighted how the rally symbolizes the adventurous spirit of the Armed Forces and praised the Pulsar NS400Z motorcycles used for the journey.

Sumeet Narang, President (Marketing) of Bajaj Auto Ltd, expressed his pride in partnering with the ENC for the initiative. He hoped that the rally would motivate the younger generation to embrace the noble calling of serving the nation through the Armed Forces.

To mark the event, a team of Bajaj Auto stunt experts performed thrilling motorcycle stunts, showcasing their skills and adding excitement to the rally’s launch.

