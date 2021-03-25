Among the more popular singing reality shows in the country right now, Indian Idol 12 has been a topic of discussion among music lovers over the past few months. With singing talents from different parts of the country wooing the audience week after week, the show looks to keep them hooked in the coming weeks as well. The contestants have already carved their individual fan bases and if their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the craze only seems to go higher. Here is a glimpse into the Instagram handles of the top 10 contestants of Indian Idol 12.

Indian Idol 12: Instagram handles of the top 10 contestants

#Shanumukha Priya

Followers: 126K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanmukhapriya (@shanmukhapriya_1925)

#2 Nachiket Lele

Followers: 114K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nachiket Lele (@nachiket_lele)

#3 Sayli Kishore Kambli

Followers: 82.8K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamblemusic)

#4 Anjali Gaikwad

Followers: 124K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Gaikwad (@anjaligaikwadofficial)

#5 Md. Danish

Followers: 161K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 (@mohd.danish.official)

#6 Ashish Kulkarni

Followers: 73.9K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Kulkarni (@ashishkulkarni.music)

#7 Arunita Kanjilal

Followers: 199K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunita Kanjilal (@arunitakanjilal)

#8 Sawai Bhatt

Followers: 43.7K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawai Bhatt (@sawai.bhatt)

#9 Nihal Tauro

Followers: 75.2K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihal Tauro (@nihal_tauro_official)

#10 Pawandeep Rajan

Followers: 382K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

It may be noted that Indian Idol 12 will be aired on Sony TV between 9:30 PM and 11 PM, starting this Saturday. Sony TV announced that the changes in the timings of Indian Idol 12 have been made to make way for Super Dancer Chapter 4.