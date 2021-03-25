Among the more popular singing reality shows in the country right now, Indian Idol 12 has been a topic of discussion among music lovers over the past few months. With singing talents from different parts of the country wooing the audience week after week, the show looks to keep them hooked in the coming weeks as well. The contestants have already carved their individual fan bases and if their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the craze only seems to go higher. Here is a glimpse into the Instagram handles of the top 10 contestants of Indian Idol 12.
#Shanumukha Priya
Followers: 126K
#2 Nachiket Lele
Followers: 114K
#3 Sayli Kishore Kambli
Followers: 82.8K
#4 Anjali Gaikwad
Followers: 124K
#5 Md. Danish
Followers: 161K
#6 Ashish Kulkarni
Followers: 73.9K
#7 Arunita Kanjilal
Followers: 199K
#8 Sawai Bhatt
Followers: 43.7K
#9 Nihal Tauro
Followers: 75.2K
#10 Pawandeep Rajan
Followers: 382K
It may be noted that Indian Idol 12 will be aired on Sony TV between 9:30 PM and 11 PM, starting this Saturday. Sony TV announced that the changes in the timings of Indian Idol 12 have been made to make way for Super Dancer Chapter 4.
