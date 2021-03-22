Indian Idol, which first aired in 2004, continues to remain one of the most popular music reality programmes in the country. The show is currently airing its 12th season on Sony TV. Amid the global pandemic, the makers incorporated an online mode of auditions. With the theme, Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome, the grand premiere took place in December 2020 with its top 15 contestants. Standing true to the expectations, the latest season of Indian Idol, has been garnering a positive response among the viewers across the country with impressive TRP ratings. In the latest, Sony TV has decided to change the timings of Indian Idol 12 to make way for Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The singing reality show usually telecasts every Saturday and Sunday from 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. However, Indian Idol 12 has now been pushed to the 9:30 PM – 11 PM slot. Announcing the same, the team of Super Dance Chapter 4, visited Indian Idol 12 yesterday. The dancing reality TV show hosts – Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor – requested the audience to support their programme as much as Indian Idol.

Reportedly, the change in the timings of Indian Idol 12 will come into effect from 27 March 2021. Those who don’t find this timing convenient can tune into the show, for a repeat telecast, at 5 PM on the following day, i.e., Sunday and Monday. Since the reality show broadcasts on Sony TV, its digital rights have been taken over by Sony LIV. This streaming platform can be accessed by paying a nominal amount on the basis of subscription. The audience can view the programme at their convenience.

It may be recalled that with Sireesha’s elimination from the show, 10 contestants are currently vying for the title. The top 10 contestants of Indian Idol 12 are Shanmukha Priya, Nachiket Lele, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep.