On 21 March, Dadi Suryakumari, the Corporator of ward 61 passed away from a heart attack. She had contested, from Sriharipuram, in the recent municipal elections for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem. They also registered a case on the incident. A resident of the Industrial Estate, the untimely demise of the GVMC ward Corporator left her family and friends grieving. Condolences were extended by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. G Srijana, Commissioner, GVMC and Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Mayor of Vizag were also seen paying tributes.

In the Greater Visakhapatnam municipal elections, held on 10 March 2021, Suryakumari, contested on behalf of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and won as the Corporator of GVMC ward 61.

To recall, the YSR Congress Party attained victory in municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh. In Vizag, out of the total 98 wards, the YSRCP emerged victorious in 58 wards under the purview of the GVMC. While the TDP finished second by securing 30 wards, independent candidates won four wards, Jana Sena Party (JSP) secured three, and the CPI, CPI(M), and the BJP won in only one ward each.

Although the total number of registered voters in the 98 wards of the GVMC is 17,26,158, only 10,25,442 voted on 10 March. The municipal corporation recorded 59.41 percent polling in the elections.

Of the elected corporators, YSRCP’s Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari was elected as the new Mayor of Visakhapatnam. Ms Kumari has now taken charge as the city’s Mayor, after an announcement by MP Vijayasai Reddy. Jiyyani Sridhar, of ward 52, has been announced as the Deputy Mayor.