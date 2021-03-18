YSRCP’s Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari has been elected as the new Mayor of Visakhapatnam. After emerging victorious as the Corporator from the eleventh ward, in the recently held GVMC polls, Ms Kumari has now taken charge as the city’s Mayor, after an announcement by MP Vijayasai Reddy. Jiyyani Sridhar, of Ward 52, has been announced as the Deputy Mayor.

G Hari Venkata Kumari is the second woman Mayor of Visakhapatnam. In the past, Rajani Ramani became the first woman to take charge of the prestigious post.

While there were expectations that Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, of Ward 21, will be elected as the city’s Mayor, the YSRCP has chosen a woman candidate in Hari Venkata Kumari. And given the State Government’s intentions to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital, the move has garnered significance. It may be noted that Ms Kumari, who has been working as a teacher, won the eleventh ward in Visakhapatnam with a majority of 4850 votes.

Ms Kumari was sworn-in as the GVMC Mayor at the Council Hall on Thursday. The ceremony, which was attended by V Vijayasai Reddy, MPs MVV Satyanarayana, and BV Satyavathi, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and GVMC Commissioner S Nagalakshmi, also had Corporators of the 98 wards take an oath.



Interacting with the media shortly after swearing-in as the Mayor, Ms Kumari vowed to work towards the development of Visakhapatnam.

The GVMC polls, which were held on 10 March, saw the YSRCP win 58 wards of the total 98 wards under the Corporation’s purview. While the TDP bagged 30 wards, the Jana Sena Party emerged victorious in 3 wards.