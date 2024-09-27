As the weekend approaches, what better way to relax than by binge-watching some of the best Telugu web series of 2024? Whether you’re in the mood for drama, nostalgia, or thrillers, we’ve got you covered. This weekend, grab your favourite snacks, settle into a cosy spot, and dive into our carefully curated list of must-watch Telugu web series on OTT in 2024:

1. 90’s – A Middle-Class Biopic

A nostalgic trip down memory lane!

Raghu belongs to a typical middle-class family. His family comprises a typical strict father, Shekar, who works as a math teacher. His mother, Sobha, is a homemaker. His siblings include Divya, his partner-in-crime, and Aditya, the youngest and naughtiest kid in the house.

Amid academic pressures and financial burdens, Raghu tries to navigate the challenges of growing older. This coming-of-age drama will take you down memory lane while providing you with a relatable connection to this family.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

2. Brinda

Brinda Krishna, a sincere police officer, tries to solve a mystery in an unconventional way, going against some superstitions that have been believed for years. However, her task gets tougher when she gets suspended and removed from the case.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

3. Yakshini

Yakshini, a supernatural being, comes from Yakshlok to undo a curse. Soon, she becomes attracted to a common man and falls in love with him. However, she must kill the man to return home. Can she kill her love to complete her mission?

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Paruvu

Dolly belongs to an upper-caste family from Guntur. She goes against her parents’ wishes to marry Sudheer, who belongs to a lower caste. They start living separately in Hyderabad. When Dolly’s uncle dies, her cousin comes to pick up the couple to pay their last respects to the deceased, but things get serious when Dolly suspects that her cousin has plans to kill her and her husband.

OTT platform: Zee5

5. Miss Perfect

Lavanya Rao is a young professional who loves cleaning. Her obsession with cleanliness leads to chaos when she takes up a new job, where Lavanya becomes Lakshmi and gets mistaken for being a maid.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Save the Tigers Season 2

Following the story of three frustrating husbands, Ganta Ravi, Rahul and Vikram Krishna, Save the Tigers is back with another season. After a drunken escapade in the first season, these three husbands come back home, with their bail being granted. However, their wives are tired of their antics and have sought the help of a psychiatrist to better their relations.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. B&B: Bujji and Bhairava

In the year 2896, in the futuristic city of Kasi, Bhairava, a bounty hunter has dreams of entering the elite Complex. He crosses paths with BU-JZ1, a cargo ship’s AI pilot awaiting her promotion. At their lowest, they form an unexpected partnership, sparking a thrilling tale of ambition, adventure, and deep friendship.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

8. Bench life

Three corporate employees who don’t have active projects get benched. With little to no time to explore their dreams and work on what they want, they are stuck with their internal conflicts.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

And there you have it, our picks of the top Telugu web series on OTT in 2024 to make your long weekend all the more enjoyable. Whether you prefer intense thrillers, heartfelt dramas, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, these shows are sure to keep you entertained. Also read- 7 Unmissable movies to stream on OTT this week! Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.