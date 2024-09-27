The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) under the Department of Skills Development & Training is hosting a job recruitment drive at the Government Polytechnic College, Urvasi Junction, Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on 28 September 2024 (Saturday).

The recruitment drive is for the role of Technical Assistant Trainee at Medha Servo Drives. Those eligible to apply must be Diploma graduates in Mechanical, ECE, and EEE streams. The selected candidates will be offered a competitive salary package of Rs 2.9 LPA, and the job role will be based in Hyderabad.

Key Details

Qualification: Diploma (Mechanical, ECE, EEE Passouts – 2023 & 2024)

Vacancies: 60

Age Limit: 18 to 24 years

Gender: Open to both Male and Female candidates

Important Information

Candidates attending the recruitment drive are required to dress formally. Registration is mandatory, and interested individuals can sign up through the following link: https://forms.gle/sMRMH4KFgoD6ARbw8

For further details, please contact Ramakrishna at 9948768778. This job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam provides an opportunity to kickstart your career with a leading company!

